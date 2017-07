Related Coverage 1 injured in shooting near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting at Memorial Park last week has been arrested, according to police.

Police said Garrick Terrell, 23, was arrested Wednesday evening in Friars Point, Mississippi. Terrell was wanted in connection with a shooting at Memorial Park on July 5.

The shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, remains in critical condition.