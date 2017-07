COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have released surveillance video of the two suspects involved in a deadly robbery at Full Throttle Auto Services Thursday morning.

Shop owner George Maldonado was killed in the robbery, which happened around 7:45 a.m. at the shop on Chelton Road. One other man was injured.

Police said the suspects in the robbery represented themselves as utility workers. Surveillance video of the suspects is available above.

Police said the suspects are associated with a green or blue 1995 to 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, extended cab, with tinted windows. It may have custom rims. It has oxidation on the hood and the roof, and may have damage to the passenger side.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).