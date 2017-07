COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The connector between Marksheffel Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway in the south part of the city is now open to traffic.

The new intersection connects the west to the east, from Powers at Marksheffel Road all the way to Interstate 25.

The new roadway was constructed and funded by developers, and includes more safety measures.

“The improvements not only provide for capacity, but also ensure that we have better safety, but it also provides for some multi-modal opportunities,” county engineer Jennifer Irving said. “The road has a wide shoulder and provides for pedestrian and bicycles as well.”

Irving said the Marksheffel project, which cost more than $32 million, is nearly complete. Crews widened sections of the highway, added new shoulders, and straightened dangerous curves.