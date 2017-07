COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after an illegal narcotic drug was sent to the DMV office at the El Paso County Citizen’s Service Center Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., they got a call about a suspicious piece of mail that had been delivered to the office on Garden of the Gods Road. The mail had been “returned” to the DMV with an original destination address outside the United States. A DMV employee opened the mail and found a white powder in a plastic bag.

DMV personnel evacuated the area, and a hazmat team responded to test the substance. They determined it was an illegal narcotic drug, and was not a hazard to the public.

Police took the mail and the substance to investigate it further. No suspects have been identified.