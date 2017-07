COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A total of 381 drivers were cited on DUI charges statewide during this year’s Independence Day enforcement period, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crackdown ran from June 30 to July 5. A total of 109 law enforcement agencies participated.

The Colorado Springs Police Department made the most arrests, at 32. Greeley police arrested 28, and Denver police arrested 24. Colorado State Patrol troopers statewide arrested 86 drivers.

The next DUI enforcement period is from August 18 to September 5, which covers Labor Day weekend.