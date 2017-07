COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This year is proving to be more deadly than the last, at least for motorcycle riders in our city.

According to Colorado Springs Police in 2016, one rider was killed at this time last year, compared to three so far this year.

“You got to abide by the traffic rules in the State you’re in,” said Frontier Custom Cycles Co-Owner Tim Gazak.

Adding, he doesn’t care for lane-splitting which is illegal in Colorado — still, some bikers are seen doing it.

“I can’t believe some of the intensity of the road rage and where it goes,” said Gazak.

For the Vigil family, they know the dangers of the road all too well.

This past May, their father 68-year-old Onesimo Vigil was killed while riding his motorcycle.

It happened on Fountain Mesa Road at the intersection with Caballero and Fortman Avenues.

The family says they will forever miss their dad.

“The way he was with the kids, with my youngest, I miss everything,” said Rosa Romero, daughter of Onesimo Vigil.

The family echoes what Gazak told FOX21 — to always be aware and respectful on the road.