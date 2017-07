COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a robbery at a Colorado Springs auto shop Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 7:45 a.m. at Full Throttle Auto Service on Chelton Road just south of Platte Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and another man injured.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Police are searching for two suspects. They said there does not appear to be any threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.