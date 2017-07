COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a May burglary in which several guns were stolen.

Police said they began investigating the burglary on May 15. They identified the suspect as Herbert Ross Vaughn. Police arrested Vaughn around 5 p.m. Thursday at Trojan Storage on Galley Road. He is charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and false information to a pawn broker, both felonies.

Police said they recovered several of the stolen guns.