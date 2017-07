Related Coverage One killed, one seriously injured in robbery at Colorado Springs auto shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One man was killed, and one man is in the hospital after a robbery around 7:45am this morning at Full Throttle Auto Services.

George Maldonado had been in the auto industry for over 15 years, and was the owner of the local auto shop and the man that died during the robbery.

His family said he got into the car business because of the family’s joint love for racing.

In a FOX21 News exclusive interview, we sat down with two of George’s sisters who had loving words to say about their brother.

“He held us together, bossed us around, he was the strong one out of all of us,” George’s sister, Michelle Herrera Maldonado, said, “but he is well loved by all of us.”

As one sibling of five, his sisters said he was the leader of the family.

Another sister, Theresa Martin, said, “Every time we needed something, he was our big brother, [saying] ‘Who needs it? How much?,’ and we always got it. It was never a no, to any of us.”

The Maldonado family and friends are having a candle light vigil at his auto shop tomorrow night at 8:30pm.

His fellow racers will have one final race in memory of George this Saturday at the I-25 raceway. His family said this will be their last race, because they cannot do it without George anymore.

His sisters said they love and miss him, and hope they find who did it.