COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is facing multiple charges after he sexually assaulted a woman in his home last week, according to police.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. July 6, they were called to Memorial Hospital to investigate the assault. The victim told police a man had sexually assaulted her in his home earlier that day.

Police identified the suspect as Matthew Lopez, 34. He was arrested the next day. Officers searched his home and found a homemade improvised explosive device, according to police.

Lopez is charged with sexual assault, menacing, and possession of an explosive or incendiary device.

Police are still investigating the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-700, or Crime Stoppers at 7109-634-STOP (7867).