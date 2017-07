COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For 20 years, a local program has been taking people with disabilities on a ride of freedom.

Every Wednesday in July, volunteers spend the day at Prospect Lake taking those with disabilities water skiing.

“It was super awesome out there,” said Kyle Dunn.

It was a fulfilling morning at Prospect Lake.

“The water was super cool,” said Dunn.

Dunn was all smiles as he passed by the shoreline.

“The ski program is super awesome, it’s like the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Dunn was born with cerebral palsy and has been bound to a wheelchair his entire life.

“I don’t let that stop me, I try to do as much as I can, I do water skiing, skiing, I do every program in the city.”

Dunn’s mom Jodi says seeing her son smiling and doing things any other kid can, is pure joy.

“To have the opportunity to be able to do things that typical people can do is a fabulous feeling,” she said.

This is all made possible through the Adapted Water Ski Program.

For 20 years, volunteers have come out to the lake every Wednesday in July.

“Not only their time and expertise, but their boats, the gas, and a lot of people take off work for six Wednesdays every summer to make sure they’re here for the program,” said Felicia Barnhart, Program Coordinator.

For guys like Dunn, this goes beyond just getting in the water.

“It helps people with disabilities fine their purpose, you know.”

>> Click here to learn more about the Therapeutic Recreational Program. .