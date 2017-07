PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a weekend burglary at a Pueblo West funeral home.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year-old Bruce Parks at his Pueblo West home Tuesday after he was identified in surveillance photos as the suspect who broke into the Pueblo West Funeral Home located at 381 S. Joe Martinez Boulevard Sunday.

According to authorities, a funeral home employee reported someone broke a window at the funeral home and stole more than $3,000 worth of items including 24 urns, household items, electronic equipment and a bicycle.

Additionally, more than $2,000 in damages to the business was also reported.

Surveillance video provided to authorities shows the suspect breaking a window and entering the funeral home. He is then seen leaving and re-entering the building several times, taking items each time he leaves.

Deputies later responded to the 100 block of West Palmer Lake Drive on a report of a suspicious person. At the scene, authorities did not find anyone but did recover several items reportedly taken from the funeral home.

Parks was contacted at his home and told authorities he left his home Sunday night and stopped at a liquor store and did not return until Monday night. Parks said he didn’t remember much of what happened during the time he was away from his home — only that he was in an out of dreaming.

Deputies recovered all items taken in the burglary, except for a microphone. The items were found at several different locations in Pueblo West and were returned to the funeral home.

Parks was booked into Pueblo County Jail, where he faces charges for second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief and a restraining order violation.