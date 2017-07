COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Highway is opening early for one day only so photographers and other visitors can enjoy the sunrise from the summit of America’s Mountain.

The highway’s entrance gate will open at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, July 16. Sunrise is at 5:45 a.m. The gate usually opens at 7:30 a.m. in the summer.

Regular admission fees will apply. Tickets, which are available at the gate, are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 15, or $50 for a vehicle with up to five passengers.