PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities arrested a Pueblo West man after he threatened to kill his wife and mother-in-law Tuesday night.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the mother-in-law reported the suspect, 28-year-old Steven A. Hancock, made threats on the phone to kill her and her family.

Deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Glenvista Drive off W. Capistrano Avenue, where they found Hancock’s car parked in the driveway with the lights on and motor running.

According to authorities, Hancock who said he is wheelchair bound, was found lying on the ground in a lot near the home. Hancock told authorities he had crawled to the lot.

Deputies recovered two loaded handguns and a rifle in his possession. He was taken into custody without incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Hancock was arrested for two counts of menacing and domestic violence; he has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.