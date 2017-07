CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada’s governor has endorsed a statement of emergency declared for recreational marijuana regulations after the state’s tax authority declared that many stores as running out of weed.

The Nevada Tax Commission said in a statement it will consider emergency regulations on Thursday to provide a structure for marijuana distribution to retailers. It would allow for liquor wholesalers to get in on the marijuana business, according to KSTU–FOX 13.

The distribution issue is at the center of a legal fight between the state and Nevada’s liquor industry, which sued to get in on the business. Nevada has appealed to the state’s supreme court.

In an email Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office clarified that a state of emergency is reserved for natural disasters. In this case, a statement of emergency allows for “a prompt response to a temporary situation.”

Voters approved recreational marijuana in November, and sales began July 1. Within the first weekend, sales were around $3 million, according to the Nevada Dispensary Association.

