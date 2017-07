Related Coverage Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The motorcyclist who died in a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning has been identified as a soldier based at Peterson Air Force Base.

Peterson officials said Capt. Patrick Jones, 29, died in the crash, which happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard.

Jones, who was from California, entered the military in October 2010. He has been assigned to the 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command at Peterson since May 2016.

Peterson officials said Jones deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2011.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.