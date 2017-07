COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Realistic, hands-on experience before they’ve even graduated — that’s what law enforcement, fire and EMS students at Pikes Peak Community College got Wednesday.

It was a mock DUI crash, showing the realities of drinking and driving this summer season.

During the staged car crash, students had to stabilize the car and cut the victim out of it.

EMS students handled two victims – a driver and an ejected passenger – while law enforcement academy students secured the scene, investigated and conducted a field sobriety test.

PPCC alumni were also there talking about how experience like this is crucial for when they get out into the field.

“One of the greatest tools you’re going to use in any career like this is reality based training. I’m working as a training coordinator for Teller County Sheriff’s Office right now and if we have the ability to do realistic training. It’s absolutely invaluable. It’s probably the best resource we can use,” Craig Isham with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office ssaid.

Graduates also say PPCC’s programs allow them to learn from every agency within 100 miles of Colorado Springs.