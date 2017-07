COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An indecent exposure suspect was arrested in a downtown Colorado Springs parking garage Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the indecent exposure incidents happened on June 29, but the suspect was not arrested until Tuesday, when the victim saw him in the Antlers parking garage on Pikes Peak Avenue and called police. Officers searched the garage and found the suspect, 27-year-old James Valentine.

Police said Valentine admitted to two indecent exposure episodes on June 29.

Valentine is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and three counts of trespassing.