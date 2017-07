COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In celebration of National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, July 16, McDonald’s is giving away free vanilla soft serve!

Those interested must download the McDonald’s mobile app to redeem the offer.

Participating restaurants nationwide will be giving out the free cones all day Sunday.

@-us today with #SoftServed for a compliment!🍦😊

Like… our Soft Serve is cool CUZ IT'S MADE W/O ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR PRESERVATIVES! pic.twitter.com/DVWJsqfU0n — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 10, 2017

The excitement doesn’t end there!

Customers also have a chance to win the “Golden Arches Cone.” Whoever gets this special cone gets free McDonald’s soft serve for life.

Get a FREE🍦with our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE!😮 Twitter, you got #SoftServed🍦😊 Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017

