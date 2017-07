Kids clothing store Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, will close roughly 350 stores across the country, the company announced Tuesday.

Affected stores will launch closing sales next week, according to Gymboree.

A total 7 Gymboree locations will close in Colorado. Gymboree’s two locations in Colorado Springs and the Gymboree Outlet in Castle Rock will remain open.

As of April, the San Francisco-based company operated about 1,280 locations. It also owns the Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands, and has more than 11,000 employees, according to a filing. Most of the store closings will be Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations.

