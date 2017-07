FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — In September 2016, a hiker reported seeing human remains while hiking on the westside of Fremont County.

The Coroner’s Office is still trying to identify the body, and has since made a facial reconstruction figure of him.

Little information has been released at this time.

If you recognize this person or know anything about the incident, you are urged to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-7358.

