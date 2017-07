DENVER, Colo. — Employees at Denver International Airport are striking over working conditions and pay.

More than 100 workers normally responsible for cleaning cabins, handling baggage and assisting with passengers in wheelchairs walked off the job Wednesday morning.

Workers say they want private contractors at the airport — PrimeFlight, G2 and Airserv — to address their issues about pay, working conditions and safety.

“They’re working in some cases 90 to 100 degree heat, or more on the tarmac, and they’ve got no AC in their – the trucks they’re driving,” said Greg Douros, chief of staff.

The cleaners work for PrimeFlight, which services planes for United Airlines, the largest carrier the airport.

United didn’t immediately respond to questions about how it was dealing with the strike. In a statement, the airline said it ensures that all contractors follow labor laws.

PrimeFlight hasn’t commented on the strike.

Their chief of staff says they’ve repeatedly raised concerns in the past, but their concerns have not been addressed.

The workers join hundreds of airport workers already on strike across the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.