COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman is facing forgery charges after she cast ballots on behalf of her deceased parents in four different elections, according to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

Sarilu Sosa-Sanchez, 59, is charged with forgery. County officials said she cast mail-in ballots on behalf of her parents, Miguel Sosa and Sara Sosa, in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013. Miguel died in 2008, and Sara died in 2009.

“The deceased voters had been kept on active voter rolls because they did not meet minimum matching criteria required by the state for their names to be deleted from eligible voter rolls,” the clerk and recorder’s office said in a statement. “The minimum matching criteria is a safeguard put in place by Colorado Revised Statutes 1-2-603 and 1-2-604 to prevent voters from being arbitrarily removed from voter records. The El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office was able to prevent further ballots from being counted for both deceased voters because of thorough internal processes to continually clean voter registration records.”

Sosa-Sanchez is set to appear in court Thursday morning.