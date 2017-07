FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a Colorado Springs man who disappeared after he fell out of a raft into the Arkansas River on June 28.

Authorities say the family of 31-year-old Eric Ashby reported him missing July 8 after receiving information from friends he was in the June 28 accident.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had received a report of a possible river accident in the area of Sunshine Falls near Fremont County Road 61 on the Arkansas River. The caller said he saw a personal raft flip in the river, with multiple people falling in. According to the caller, all but one person – believed to be Ashby – made it to shore.

Authorities say Ashby was not wearing a life vest or helmet at the time of the accident.

Crews searched the area but could not locate him.

At this time authorities are investigating this as a missing person’s case since a body has not been found.

If you have any information, call Detective Jenkins at 719-276-5556 or Fremont County Crimestoppers at 719-276-5556.