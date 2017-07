DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will soon unveil five new “Type 3” fire engines.

These new fire engines are equipped with a 600-gallon water tank and 500-gallon-per-minute pump, four-wheel drive and the ability to seat four firefighters.

Type 3 fire engines are commonly referred to as the largest, most rugged and powerful of the wildland fire engine types.

The new engines will be one of many tools that DFPC can deploy to help agencies battle Colorado wildfires.

The new fire engines will be unveiled Thursday at the Colorado Department of Public Safety in Lakewood.