DENVER, Colo. — A University of Colorado — Denver student who Denver Health said posed as a medical student in order to treat one of their patients will not face charges.

According to KDVR, the Denver district attorney has declined to prosecute Vanessa Loznik due to insufficient evidence.

In a report filed with the state health department, Denver Health said Loznik was somehow able to obtain a student learner badge.

Hospital officials did not say how long Loznik had unauthorized access while doing hands-on procedures on patients.

The state did not cite the medical center for any wrongdoing.

Read the full story on KDVR.