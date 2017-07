COLTON, Calif. — A woman eating at the same Denny’s restaurant as a group of firefighters battling a wildfire decided to pick up their $405 tab to show her appreciation for their hard work.

About 25 firefighters with the Colton Fire Department were having a meal at the Denny’s in Colton after they had finished fighting a fire in the La Loma Hills area Saturday night.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told Denny’s staff she wanted to pay for the firefighters’ entire meal plus tip.

The Good Samaritan didn’t stop there. She went on to buy a $100 gift card to pay for dessert for all the firefighters planning to stop in the same evening, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

“On behalf of all of the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire from San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, Redlands, Colton, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, San Manuel, Montclair, Apple Valley, Chino Valley, Upland, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation, and Colton PD, we thank you for your generous show of support,” the Colton Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page. “We are all honored to serve the citizens of our communities.”