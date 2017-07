DENVER, Colo. — Three Colorado airports have received grants for infrastructure improvement projects.

The three airports — Denver International Airport, Nucla’s Hopkins Field Airport and Front Range Airport in Watkins — received $7.1 million of the $230 million granted to airports nationwide by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The money will be split between the three airports. Hopkins Field received $4.57 million, Denver received $2.25 million and Front Range received $287,950.

The grants come as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants for the planning and development of public-use airports.

In Denver, the money will go toward rehabilitating a taxiway. Front Range will also use the grant for a similar project and Hopkins Field will reconstruct a runway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.