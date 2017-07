COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa has been acquitted on three of seven counts, a judge announced to the courtroom Tuesday.

The verdicts are as follows:

Witness tampering — NOT GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit witness tampering — NOT GUILTY

Official misconduct — NOT GUILTY

Those were the only unanimous verdicts. The jury is hung on the remaining four charges.

Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa all smiles as he walks about of an El Paso County Courthouse a free man.

Just minutes before, the former Sheriff found not guilty on charges of tampering with a witness and conspiracy to tamper with a witness.

Maketa also found not guilty of official misconduct against Deputy Charles Kull.

The jury could not come to a unanimous decision on the extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion charges. Nor could they agree on two other official misconduct charges.

The jury deliberated for 8 hours.

Both the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments Monday afternoon.

During their questioning, the jury had several questions.

Judge Schwartz called both sides in and hammered out answers to those questions.

While we don’t know exactly what those questions are, we do know one of the pertained to what happens if they don’t agree on all the charges.

It was during the fifth question that the jury informed the judge they can had to their conclusion, bringing an end to a trial that’s lasted 9 days and saw 30 witnesses take the stand.

A conference call has been scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 9 a.m. to discuss the next steps.

“We’re just pleased with how it went. Very pleased,” Maketa said in reaction to the verdicts.