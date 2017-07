COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A food pantry that has been serving local families in crisis since 1982 needs your help with food donations needed to assist the needy in the community.

Mercy’s Gate food pantry is asking for your help filling the shelves as food donations are at a low point this summer, according to officials.

“I have made an appeal to our supporters, but we need to reach others in the community that are passionate about this type of assistance and who would be willing to clean out their unused pantry items to support families in need,” said Molly Smith, development officer for Mercy’s Gate.

Mercy’s Gate has been offering assistance to individuals and families in El Paso County since 1982. Their goal is crisis intervention and homelessness prevention.

“We are working to increase our capacity and food supply to ensure we can meet this increased need, but the summer has brought new challenges. We are serving more neighbors than at any point in our ministry history, while receiving reduced levels of donations,” Smith said.

Mercy’s Gate typically has two to four weeks of food reserves, but right now they are down to one week’s worth, according to the pantry coordinator.

Items needed include:

Canned Meals (salmon, tuna, chicken, ravioli, etc.)

Pasta (Bagged or Boxed)

Canned Beans

Ramen

Pasta Sauce

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Canned Fruit

Boxed Meal Helpers

Sugar

Flour

Condiments

Diapers (4,5,6)

Baby Wipes

Toothbrushes and Toothpaste

Feminine Hygiene Products

The following fresh foods are also needed:

Eggs

Fresh Fruits

Yogurt

Cheese

Milk

>> Click here to see a full list.

If you’d like to donate large food quantities, you can drop off at Calvary United Methodist Church located at 4210 Austin Bluffs Parkway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, or Friday. The drop off door faces Beverly Street and is located next to a large blue dumpster. Volunteers will be available during this time to help you unload your items.

For all other food pantry donations, deliver them to Mercy’s Gate at 4360 Montebello Drive, Suite 300. Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. any day of the week. The food donation entry door is located toward the back of the facility, marked “Food Donations.”

For more information on donating or if you’d like coordinate a volunteer pickup, contact Molly Smith at 719-217-5745.