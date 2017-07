COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A northeastern Colorado Springs intersection is closed while police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. It involved a car and a motorcycle.

Both directions of Tutt are closed at the intersection, and Dublin is closed between Powers and Tutt while crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 news for the latest.