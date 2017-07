COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Twenty-five percent of deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be hitting the streets with body-worn cameras.

On Tuesday they were trained on how to use them.

The Sheriff’s Office has been testing different body-worn camera systems and looking at other agencies’ policies for the last year.

They say now it’s all about transparency.

“We are laying it all on the line, putting it all out there. By wearing the cameras we’re telling the public we have nothing to hide and we want you, the courts, whoever to know that we’re out here to do our job and do it the best we can. That’s why we welcome the opportunity to have these cameras on,” said Commander Cliff Northam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they anticipate the rest of the patrol division will have body-worn cameras by September.