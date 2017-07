NEW YORK CITY — You heard it right — Chipotle is finally testing a queso!

The burrito chain had previously said it would never serve queso, but on Monday the company announced it is testing queso in their first public test kitchen in New York City called Next Kitchen, according to Eater.

The chain has apparently discovered a recipe to make all-natural queso, and those flocking to the test kitchen to have a taste aren’t shying away from their experience on social media.

Other items being tested in Chipotle’s test kitchen include margaritas and buñuelos for dessert.