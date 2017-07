STATEWIDE — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has released its 2016 Crime in Colorado Report, which includes statewide crime statistics reported by 244 law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The report reflects an overall increase of 5.5 percent in the number of reported crimes compared to 2015.

Additionally, the report found motor vehicle theft showed the greatest percentage change with an increase of 22 percent.

Major crime categories in the report include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, other (simple) assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

You can see the full 2016 report on the Crime in Colorado or Colorado Bureau of Investigation websites.