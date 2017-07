COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share Food Bank just got a big grant from the Walmart Foundation to help fight hunger in southern Colorado.

The $26,700 grant is through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) education and outreach. SNAP is the largest federal assistance program working to fight hunger in America.

With the grant, Care and Share Food Bank hopes to scale access to SNAP among eligible households, with particular emphasis on reaching seniors, families with children and other vulnerable populations. The funding will allow Care and Share to grow their SNAP program.

“No one should worry about where they will find their next meal. Every day, Care and Share helps to provide food to the 1 in 7 people who struggle with hunger in Southern Colorado. But we can’t end hunger alone. Programs like SNAP help to fill a critical gap for people in need,” said Lynne Telford, Care and Share’s President and CEO.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation provide donations of both food and funds to the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks. Walmart is Care and Share’s largest food donor.

To learn more about what Care and Share is doing to fight hunger, click here.