COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A cable contractor was electrocuted while working on a utility pole in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported around 4 p.m. that more than 200 customers are without power in the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and Printers Parkway. Power is expected to be restored within two to three hours, according to officials with CSU.

The cable contractor was treated by CSFD paramedics at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.