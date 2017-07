COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some good news for new and expectant parents in Colorado!

Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation and the Denver Health Foundation are teaming with The Baby Box to lend a helping hand to parents by providing free baby boxes.

Parents just have to complete a 10 to 15-minute education course on BabyBoxUniversity.com and the baby box can then be picked up or delivered.

All baby boxes contain diapers, baby wipes, a onesie, nursing pads and activity cards. The box itself can also be used as a bed during the infant’s first months.

The baby box is based on a Finnish government program that provides new mothers with a box of starter items, prenatal care and education.

Colorado is the fifth state to offer the program, along with Alabama, Ohio, Texas and New Jersey.

>> Click here to learn more about Baby Box University.