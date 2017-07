WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A group of people in Woodland Park is asking the city council to partner with them in an effort to restore the memorial of a hometown hero who was killed in action.

In 1967, Lance Cpl. Eric Dickson graduated from Woodland Park High School. Just one year later, he died in the Vietnam War.

A beautiful memorial fountain was build in Dickson’s honor shortly after. As years passed, the fountain fell into disrepair and was vandalized. It was eventually torn down and replaced by a public toilet.

Now, this group wants to give Dickson the honor he deserves, with a brand new memorial dedicated to him.