COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A unique tattoo removal service on wheels is helping people get rid of their unwanted ink.

Jesus Bujanda, a teacher from Denver, started Tattoo Emergency 911 as a side business. Because of the great need, it’s only grown from there.

Bujanda travels all across Colorado with his mobile services. He stops in Colorado Springs about once a month.

Sunday, he removed a big forearm tattoo on a domestic violence victim.

“I don’t want to look down at my arm all the time and see something that represents a relationship that I don’t have anymore,” the customer said. “It just reminds me that it’s better to pick up and move on than to stay in a relationship and constantly grieve.”

Bujanda said he charges about $65 to $95 for the first square-inch treatment.