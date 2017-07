PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is getting some new animal rescue masks!

The Southern Colorado Kennel Club has stepped up to provide the new pet oxygen masks and equipment parts that will be used to replace and repair the aging and damaged masks, which Pueblo firefighters have been using since 2009 when they were first introduced to fire departments in southern Colorado.

“Although they are designed to be reused, time and use have taken a toll on these invaluable pieces of equipment,” said Emergency Medical Officer Jimmy Fuller.

The pet oxygen masks are specially manufactured to be used primarily on pets that may be suffering from smoke inhalation or exposure to dangerous toxic fumes.

Members of the SCKC will make their donation to the Pueblo Fire Department Tuesday, July 11 at noon in Pueblo.