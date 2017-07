COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tuesday, July 11 is Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven.

All you have to do is walk in to your nearest 7-Eleven and ask for your free small Slurpee between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

>> Click here to find a 7-Eleven near you.

There’s no purchase or coupon necessary. You can choose any Slurpee flavor, but get it while supplies last!

If you miss out on Free Slurpee Day, don’t worry! July 12 to 18 is Slurpee Week. If you purchase seven Slurpees, you get 11 Slurpees for free. All you have to do is download the free 7-Eleven mobile app and have the clerk scan the bar code on the app for your reward.

It’s a big year for 7-Eleven. The chain, which was founded in 1927, celebrates its 90th year.

