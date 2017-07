MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 24 at Cave of the Winds Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Police said it involved two vehicles. One person was killed in the crash, and another was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash.

No other information has been released.