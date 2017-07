COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The fate of former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa is now in the hands of a jury.

The defense rested their case Monday morning and both sides began closing arguments that afternoon.

In their closing argument, the prosecution said the former sheriff threatened to pull a multi-million dollar contract if an employee, Wendy Habert, wasn’t fired.

Habert was eventually terminated because the prosecution said she openly supported then sheriff candidate Bill Elder, and she refused to run Paula Presley’s campaign.

The defense says the claims against Maketa are outrageous and fabricated, and that the sheriff was simply running an office of 800 people and that the claims come from disgruntled former employees.

The prosecution called 24 witnesses and told the jury they’ve proven each element to convict the former sheriff, while the defense told the jury the allegations are unfounded and that the prosecution failed to prove their claims.

Maketa did not take the stand in his own defense.

The jury will return Tuesday morning for deliberations.