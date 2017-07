COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

July 10 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CARLA ANITA BALTAZAR is a Hispanic Female, 29 years old, 5’3” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BALTAZAR is wanted for Second Degree Assault. STEVEN RICHARD CISZEWSKI is a White Male, 46 years old, 5’5” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CISZEWSKI is wanted for Stalking, Third Degree Assault, Harassment, Child Abuse. TYSHAWN LAMONT GAYLE is a Black Male, 23 years old, 5’8” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GAYLE is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (Larceny). SELENA ELLENA BELLA MARTINEZ is a Hispanic Female, 22 years old, 5’2” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MARTINEZ is wanted for Second Degree Assault. MARK SMITH is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’10” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH is wanted for Con. Forgery, 2nd Degree Burglary, Agg. Robbery. HENRY URRUTIA is a Hispanic Male, 44 years old, 5’7” tall, and 193 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. URRUTIA is wanted for Dist/Manf/Disp/Sale Marijuana x2, Poss. Contraband, Poss. Weapon by Previous Offender, Poss. Illegal Weapon.

