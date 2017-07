CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Firehouse Subs is celebrating the community’s local heroes with special appreciation days in July called “Giving Tuesday.”

A free small sub will be given to first responders and public safety personnel with the purchase of any sub, side and drink.

Each “Giving Tuesday” will honor a different group of heroes, including firefighters, police officers and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital employees. The offer is valid to all currently active firefighters, police and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital personnel.

Additionally, as a special treat for the community, fire trucks, police cruisers and EMS vehicles are scheduled to be on site for photo opportunities.

The restaurant will also feature all-day games to give guests a chance to win a variety of prizes and join in on the celebration.

The “Giving Tuesday” schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 11 (Firefighter Appreciation Day)

Tuesday, July 18 (Police Appreciation Day)

Tuesday, July 25 (Castle Rock Adventist Hospital Personnel)

All events will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Firehouse Subs Restaurant located at 3993 Limelight Avenue in Castle Rock.