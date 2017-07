COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chick-fil-A is offering free food Tuesday, July 11 for Cow Appreciation Day.

All you have to do is wear a cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel) and you get a free entree at any participating restaurant.

“Cow Appreciation Day is the one day of the year when it’s okay to dress udderly crazy in exchange for free food,” the company said on their website.

The offer is good for any breakfast, lunch or dinner entree until 7 p.m.

Kids wearing cow apparel will get a free kid’s meal.

Chick-fil-A has been celebrating Cow Appreciation Day since 2005. Over 2,100 restaurants participate each year.

>> Click here to learn about more happening this week.