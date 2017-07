DENVER, Colo. — Members of a group of Colorado Subaru enthusiasts are warning other fellow drivers to be cautious after reports of recent thefts.

According to Coloradans Against Auto Theft, the Subaru Impreza is in the top 10 list of commonly stolen cars in Colorado.

Subarus are also ranked as one of the most popular brands for cars in the state, making Subaru parts expensive and hard to come across, according to experts.

Cars like Honda Civics and Accords top the list of stolen cars in the state, and AAA Colorado says that’s partly because of their longevity.

