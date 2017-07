COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The second annual Colorado Springs Fitness Week kicked off Monday.

On Sunday morning, an event was held at Lululemon at the Promenade Shops at Briargate as local businesses and fitness studios were on hand to promote this week’s event. Monday through Sunday, 15 studios will offer $5 classes for everyone to try out.

“Whenever you’re thinking about trying a new workout it can be intimidating to come in and sign up for a membership or something like that, so this is a great way for people who are curious about these concepts and looking to find their fitness home,” Pure Barre Colorado Springs owner Griffin Hill said.

