DENVER, Colo. — Hoping to catch a Broncos game this year? You may need to fork over some serious cash!

Tickets to Broncos games are among the most expensive in the league on the secondary market, according to a new study by Vivid Seats.

The average Broncos ticket in 2017 will cost you $302 — that’s up 42 percent from last year.

The team with the highest average ticket price is the New England Patriots, with a ticket costing you $380.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills offered the cheapest tickets, with $86 and $94, respectively.

Additionally, the study also looked at the most expensive matchups of 2017.

The season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs is currently the most expensive game, with an average ticket price of $692.

