DENVER, Colo. — A severe decline in blood donations leading up to and following the Fourth of July holiday has resulted in dangerously low levels of blood supplies across the country.

Bonfils Blood Center is calling on the community to come forward and give blood this week and throughout the remainder of the summer.

Officials say donations from those with O-negative blood – the universal blood type – are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

Right now, officials say the current O-negative blood supply sits at an approximate two-day supply, which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patient needs.

Additionally, platelet donations are in high demand. Donors of all platelet types are needed.

In July alone, a multi-state system of blood centers reported facing a shortfall of 5,700 donations, with deficits continuing through August.

Individuals who are at least 18-years-old (16 and 17 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health are eligible to donate.

Both existing and first-time donors of all blood types can visit Donors.Bonfils.org or call 303-363-2300 or 800-365-0006 to schedule an appointment at one of eight donor centers, including Colorado Springs. Walk-ins are also welcome at all locations.